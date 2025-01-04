MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s interview with the New York Times.

According to Blinked, the US had started supplying weapons to Ukraine, such as Stinger and Javelin systems, well before Russia set out to conduct its special military operation.

"Russia has been talking about these things for many years. Things including supplies of US and UK weapons to Ukraine, endless NATO exercises in the Black Sea that violated Russian borders, and military aircraft of Western countries getting dangerously close to civilian aircraft in our country's airspace," Zakharova said. "That is why one of the goals of the special military operation is to demilitarize Ukraine and ensure the security of our country."

Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Moscow’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation.