MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have liberated the Nadiya settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian servicemen have also hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, an assembly shop and a storage site for attack drones, as well as Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 132 areas over the day, the ministry noted.

TASS has compiled the main information on the special military operation progress over the past 24 hours.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s battlegroup South has wiped out up to 250 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed a Kozak armored fighting vehicle over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"The battlegroup South has improved frontline positions, defeating enemy brigades near Predtechino, Seversk, Andreyevka, Petrovskoye, Konstantinovka, Nikolayevka, Chasov Yar, Novomarkovo and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. Russian servicemen repelled two enemy counterattacks," the military said, adding that Ukraine has lost over 250 servicemen, a Kozak armored fighting vehicle, a 152 mm D-20 gun, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105 mm M119 gun and an ammunition depot.

Battlegroup East

The battlegroup East has eliminated up to 170 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the military said.

"The battlegroup East advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and defeated enemy brigades near the settlements of Zelenoye Polye, Neskuchnoye, Novopol and Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that Ukraine had lost up to 170 servicemen, five vehicles, a US-made 155 mm Paladin howitzer and an electronic warfare station.

Battlegroup Center

The battlegroup Center has wiped out more than 440 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored personnel carriers of the enemy over the past 24 hours, the statement said.

"The battlegroup Center continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and defeated the manpower and equipment of several Ukrainian brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Rozovka, Mirolybovka, Slavyanka, Sribnoye, Udachnoye, Novosergeyevka, Katerinovka and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic. Russian servicemen repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks," the ministry said, adding that Ukraine had lost over 440 servicemen, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored personnel carriers, including US-made M113 and M1117, a Kozak armored fighting vehicle, eight vehicles, a French-made 155 mm Caesar howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 gun and five 122 mm D-30 howitzers.

Battlegroups North and Dnepr

The battlegroups North and Dnepr have eliminated up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen over the day, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kharkov area, the battlegroup North has defeated Ukrainian brigades near the settlements of Turovo, Perovskoye and Sinelnikovo. Ukraine has lost up to 50 servicemen, a tank, six vehicles, two 152 mm D-20 guns and two 122 mm D-30 howitzers," the statement said.

According to the military, the battlegroup Dnepr took more advantageous positions and defeated the Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the settlements of Malye Shcherbaki, Pyatikhatki, Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Zelenovka and Yantarnoye in the Kherson Region. Ukraine has lost up to 70 servicemen, three vehicles, a 152 mm D-20 gun, two 122 mm D-30 howitzers and an electronic warfare station.

Special military operation progress

Russian air defenses shot down eight ATACMS missiles and 72 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

According to it, a total of 651 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,279 drones, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,221 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,506 multiple rocket launchers, 20,186 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 29,857 units of special military vehicles have already been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.