Mi-28NM helicopter thwarts rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk border area

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The crew of the Mi-28NM helicopter thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops by destroying enemy armored vehicles with air missiles in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The crew of army aviation on the Mi-28NM helicopter as part of a mixed tactical group disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian armed forces units in the border area of the Kursk region," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that during the combat mission to support ground forces, army aviation pilots launched missiles at the coordinates of the air controller and destroyed armored vehicles and personnel of the Ukrainian troops.