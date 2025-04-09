Russia, US to hold next round of talks at Russian consulate general in Istanbul — diplomat

ISTANBUL, April 9. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate General in Istanbul will host a second round of talks between Russian and US delegations on April 10, a Russian diplomat told TASS.

"The Russian-US talks will be held at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiyev will head the Russian delegation, while the US delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter.

The US State Department has announced that the two sides will discuss bilateral embassy operations and that the discussions will not include political and security issues or the situation around Ukraine.

Russia and the United States last met for talks in Istanbul on February 27. Those talks that lasted more than six hours were held at the US Consul General’s Office. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the meeting as "meaningful and business-like." According to it, the two sides agreed to "continue dialogue via this channel.".