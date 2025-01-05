Two more oil spills detected off Anapa, Crimea in Russia's Black Sea waters

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. An oil spill has been detected off Anapa in the Black Sea, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"In the Krasnodar region, the coastal line in Anapa and a remote area in the Utrish natural reserve have been examined from the air. An oil spill has been discovered off Vityazevo, 1.5 kilometers (0.8 nautical miles) from the central beach in Anapa," the ministry said. The Marine Rescue Service has started to collect the oily mixture, it added.

Another oil spill stretching 2 kilometers (1 nautical mile) was discovered in Kapselskaya Bay off Crimea.