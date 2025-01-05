Venezuelan parliament invites Maduro to assume third presidential term

CARACAS, January 6. /TASS/. Speaker of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez officially invited incumbent President Nicolas Maduro to assume the office for the third presidential term on January 10.

"We confirm the invitation to Nicolas Maduro Moros, reelected to the position of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on July 28, 2024, to took up the office on January 10, 2025," Rodriguez said on the air with the Venezolana de Television at the first plenary session of the parliament.

The inauguration and taking of the oath will take place at noon at the Federal Legislative Palace.