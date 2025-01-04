Blinken doesn’t believe US, Russia close to direct conflict with each other

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. The US is not close to direct conflict with Russia, outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the New York Times.

"We’ve been able to navigate this in a way that has kept us away from direct conflict with Russia," he said in an interview published on Saturday, referring to bilateral relations. "In terms of direct conflict, I don’t think we’ve been close, but it’s something that we’ve had to be very, very mindful of."

According to Blinken, Americans don’t want the US to engage in wars.

"They want to make sure that we stay out of wars, that we avoid conflict," he said.

In December 2024, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Russia and the US will definitely not become friends in the next 100 years. Going to war against each other would be costly in all respects, he said, as a direct conflict between the countries "would obviously escalate into a global nuclear war.".