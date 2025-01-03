Russia’s freshly launched satellite transmits images of US, China, UAE

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Resurs-P No.5 imaging satellite, which was launched on December 25, has transmitted images of the United States, China and the UAE, Roscosmos said.

"At 10:35 a.m. Moscow time (7:35 a.m. GMT) today, the Geoton-L1 main high-resolution remote sensing device was turned on for the first time, resulting in the transmission of the initial images of areas along its flight path over the United States, China and the UAE," Russia’s state-run space agency said in a statement.

Data obtained from satellites in the Resurs-P series are used to study natural resources and monitor pollution and environmental degradation, water protection areas and natural reserves. Russia can use Resurs-P satellite data in developing international cooperation in environmental control and environmental protection and for addressing other essential tasks of the Earth’s remote sensing.