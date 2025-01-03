Yemen’s Houthis claim to have conducted missile attack on power station near Tel Aviv

DUBAI, January 3. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis targeted an Israeli power station near Tel Aviv with "a hypersonic ballistic missile," said Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesman.

"The missile force of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation, attacking a power station, owned by the Israeli enemy, east of the occupied Yafo region (Tel Aviv - TASS). The missile successfully hit the target," the Houthi-controlled TV channel Al Masirah quoted Saree as saying in a statement.

The Houthi forces also delivered a drone attack on "an Israeli military facility" near Tel Aviv, the military spokesman added. Earlier, the Israeli army reported intercepting a missile crossing from Yemen, with the sirens sounding in central and southern Israel. At least 12 people were traumatized as they sought shelter, and nine others suffered panic attacks after the sirens started to ring out, paramedics said.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah movement declared that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv halts its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have regularly reported missile attacks on central Israel, including the cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. On December 21, Israeli servicemen detected the launch of a missile from Yemen into Israel. The missile was not intercepted, the Israeli army confirmed. At least 30 people were injured in that attack.