MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are deliberately shelling civilians in the Kharkov Region, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, Viktoria Kolesnik-Lavinskaya, the region's commissioner for human and child rights, told TASS.

"We have once again witnessed a barbaric act of aggression by the Kiev regime, which continues to deliberately destroy civilians in the liberated areas. The attack by an FPV drone on a car with a family on April 5 on the territory of the Kharkov Region controlled by the Russian Armed Forces is a war crime, a direct violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit attacks on civilians," she said. On April 5, near the village of Grakovo, the Ukrainian military used an FPV drone to attack a car carrying a family. No civilians were injured.

According to the ombudswoman, the incident confirms that Ukraine "is waging a terrorist war against its own people with the support of Western sponsors." "The Kiev regime, inspired by neo-Nazi ideology, systematically commits acts of genocide to intimidate those who refuse to submit to its dictates. Responsibility for this attack lies not only with the perpetrators, but also with their handlers in Kiev, as well as NATO countries that continue to arm the criminal regime," she added.

Kolesnik-Lavinskaya emphasized that the Kharkov Region administration will continue to document these crimes in order to bring the perpetrators to justice, including in international courts.