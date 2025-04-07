Russian, Chinese, Iranian experts to hold nuclear consultations in Moscow on April 8

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Experts from Russia, China, and Iran will hold consultations on the Iranian nuclear program in Moscow on April 8, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"[Consultations] will take place tomorrow, April 8," she said, adding that these consultations will be held at the "expert level."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said earlier that trilateral consultations would be held in Moscow in the coming days.

Previously, on March 14, Russian, Chinese, and Iranian deputy foreign ministers held consultations on the Iranian nuclear program in Beijing. The Russian foreign ministry said after the meeting that the sides had agreed to focus their efforts on finding "viable and sustainable negotiating solutions" to address the West’s concerns concerning the Iranian nuclear program while respecting Tehran’s legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy in conformity with its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iranian Nuclear Program

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal.

In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would reduce its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal took place in Vienna from 2021 to 2022 but yielded no results. Once in the White House again in 2025, Trump signed an executive order to resume a policy of maximum pressure on Iran and warned about the potential use of military force should Tehran reject a new deal with Washington.

On March 7, 2025, Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. Tehran turned down the idea of a direct dialogue with the US but indicated that talks could be continued via mediators.

On March 30, Trump said he would impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks should the nuclear talks fail. He also warned Iran about unprecedented bombing if it rejects the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that any attempts by Washington to incite unrest in Iran would provoke a strong reaction.

Western countries will be able to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism on October 18 to automatically reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran. Iran has warned that in such a case it would withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, despite Khamenei's 2003 decree officially banning the development of nuclear weapons in the country.