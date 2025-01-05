Ukrainian drone attack kills a child in Zaporozhye region — governor

MELITOPOL, January 5. /TASS/. A child died, his parents were injured as a result of a drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a car in the Zaporozhye region on Saturday, the region's governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"On the highway of the Vasilyevsky municipal district, Kiev terrorists deliberately directed a UAV at a car in which parents and their child were traveling. The man and woman received injuries of varying severity, their 10-year-old son died from his injuries in the ambulance," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"I express my sincere condolences to the child's family, this is a terrible tragedy that the family has faced," he wrote.