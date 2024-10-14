Strategic partnership treaty between Russia, North Korea submitted to Russian legislature

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea to the State Duma for ratification.

The treaty, which was signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, has been posted to the legislature’s database.

The treaty provides that the sides on a permanent basis maintain and develop, taking into account their national legislation and their international obligations, relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and other principles of international law relating to friendly relations and cooperation between countries. The sides seek to establish global strategic stability and a fair multipolar international system, according to a memo to the treaty.

The treaty states that in the event of an imminent threat of an act of armed aggression against one of the sides, the sides shall, at the request of one of the sides, immediately activate bilateral channels for consultations with a view to coordinating their positions and agreeing on possible practical measures to assist each other to help eliminate the threat. In the event that one of the sides comes under an armed attack by any country or several countries and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other side will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the DPRK.

"Each of the sides undertakes not to conclude agreements with third countries that would be directed against the sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, the right to free choice and development of political, social, economic and cultural systems and other key interests of the other side, as well as not to participate in such actions. The sides shall not allow the use of their territory by third countries to violate the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the other side," the treaty says.