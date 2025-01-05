Hamas yet to give list of hostages to be released, Israeli PM’s adviser tells TASS

TEL AVIV, January 5. /TASS/. Israel has not so far received a list of hostages that Hamas could release as part of a potential Gaza truce deal, the Israeli prime minister’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman told TASS.

"Israel has not received any names of abducted citizens at the [resumed] negotiations," he said, responding to a TASS reporter’s question.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Channel 12 said, citing its sources, that one of the main obstacles to concluding the deal is the Palestinian radical movement’s refusal to provide a list of hostages to be liberated at the initial stage. At the talks, resumed with Qatar’s mediation earlier this week, a Hamas delegation said that the movement needed a week to locate all the hostages, the sources said.