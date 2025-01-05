{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Hamas yet to give list of hostages to be released, Israeli PM’s adviser tells TASS

"Israel has not received any names of abducted citizens at the [resumed] negotiations," the Israeli prime minister’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman said

TEL AVIV, January 5. /TASS/. Israel has not so far received a list of hostages that Hamas could release as part of a potential Gaza truce deal, the Israeli prime minister’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman told TASS.

"Israel has not received any names of abducted citizens at the [resumed] negotiations," he said, responding to a TASS reporter’s question.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Channel 12 said, citing its sources, that one of the main obstacles to concluding the deal is the Palestinian radical movement’s refusal to provide a list of hostages to be liberated at the initial stage. At the talks, resumed with Qatar’s mediation earlier this week, a Hamas delegation said that the movement needed a week to locate all the hostages, the sources said.

PalestineIsrael
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
Moscow demands UNESCO to respond to murder of Russian journalists — MFA
Zakharova recalled that on January 4, as a result of a targeted drone attack by militants of the Kiev regime, Izvestia freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov was killed
Russian troops advance near Krasnoarmeysk highway in DPR — security forces
The security forces added that only a little more than two kilometers remain before the road is completely under Russian control
Russia designs Titan rifle for commandos
The rifle is reliable with precise and dense fire
Poll reveals what Russians think about office love, polyamory
It is noted that opinions are changing not only about relationships with colleagues, but also about romance between a subordinate and a supervisor
US ‘quietly’ supplied weapons to Ukraine before Russia’s operation started, Blinken says
Washington supplied "things like Stingers, Javelins", US Secretary of State said
Russian MFA comments on Blinken’s remarks about Ukraine
Russia has been talking about including supplies of US and UK weapons to Ukraine for many years, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russian radio technical troops detected, tracked over 2 mln aerial objects in 2024
These include more than 600,000 foreign aircraft
US is now at war with Russia, Ritter says
According to former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, the United States "is a direct party to the invasion and occupation of Russian soil," because it helped Kiev plan its incursion into the Kursk Region
One of injured Russian reporters says attack hit them after they brought aid to church
The person, Svetlana Larina, editor-in-chief of the Bloknot Donetsk news organization, was injured in the attack
Biden intends to sell eight billion dollars worth of weapons to Israel — news outlet
Washington will provide Israel with air-to-air missiles for fighter jets and attack helicopters, artillery shells, small-diameter bombs, additional JDAM ammunition kits, 500-pound bombs, and other munitions, Axios reported
Ukrainian drone attacks Zaporozhye NPP center housing world’s only reactor hall simulator
The press service of the ZNPP noted that Ukrainian attacks at the nuclear facility were in direct violation of the principles of nuclear safety established by the International Atomic Energy Agency
St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport faces temporary flight restrictions — aviation agency
The airport temporarily does not accept and does not dispatch flights
Suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing had no animosity toward Trump — FBI
An FBI spokesman also confirmed that investigators have no indication of a link between the terrorist attacks in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Las Vegas
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
Air defenses take down Ukrainian projectile in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Russian units have repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks over 24 hours
Trump to rely on forces that brought him to power — Russian presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev agreed that Trump, when he was still a candidate, "made many statements critical of the destructive foreign and domestic policies pursued by the current administration"
Press review: Mutiny trips West’s nuclear alarms and Kiev’s terror talk hides attack plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 27th
Ukraine’s daily losses in Battlegroup West operational zone exceed 550 troops
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma, five Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled during the day
Europe must be punished, US ignored after hybrid war between West, Russia — Medvedev
According to the politician, Europe "became the primary stronghold of Russophobia globally," undermined the Istanbul agreements, initiated the sanctions campaign, and fueled the most extreme war factions without considering the losses suffered by both sides of the conflict
Ukraine may lose Odessa and access to Black Sea if it refuses to negotiate — Musk
"It was a tragic waste of life for Ukraine to attack a larger army that had defense in depth, minefields and stronger artillery," american entrepreneur said
Gas supplies to household consumers suspended in Transnistria
The authorities in both Moldova and Transnistria have declared emergencies
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russian reporters in DPR
TASS has assembled the main information about the incident
Two more oil spills detected off Anapa, Crimea in Russia's Black Sea waters
The Marine Rescue Service has started to collect the oily mixture, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Zelensky uses foul language, blames West for not providing help
In his opinions, Western partners were to attempt to "intimidate" Moscow by sanctions and arms supplies to Kiev even before February 24, 2022
Izvestia says its stringer killed in Ukrainian drone attack
The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a car with a drone on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway
Trump picks Fox New journalist Tammy Bruce for US Department of State Spokesperson
Bruce will succeed US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller
Putin’s contacts with Russia’s friends, including Vucic, promptly coordinated — Kremlin
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that the US will soon prepare sanctions against NIS and that he plans to send a request for a conversation with the Russian president for January 25-27
Russia’ special operation has every chance to reach Transnistria — French expert
Regis Chamagne added that Ukrainian men were now being chased on the streets and sent to fight 'as cannon fodder'
Russian company picks up pace in nuclear submarine production, CEO says
According to Mikhail Budnichenko, over the past 20 years, Sevmash has been able to restore cooperation ties that were ruined in the 1990s, revive old technologies and create new unparalleled ones
Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 2023 surpasses 45,800
The local Health Ministry agency also insisted that, over the past 24 hours, 88 Palestinians have died in Israeli strikes on the embattled enclave while 208 have been injured
Putin shows initialed draft agreement with Ukraine to African leaders
"This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiation team. He put his signature there. Here it is," the Russian president said
Press review: EU preps for gas cuts via Ukraine as China boosts naval and air power
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, December 28th
Panama Canal Administration will not prevent passage of Russian ships — EFE
The Canal remains safe and open for peaceful transit of vessels of all nations on conditions of full equality either in peace time or in war time, it added
UN Secretary General's office reacts to attack on Russian reporters in DPR
The UN opposes any attacks on journalists, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Farhan Haq
Blinken doesn’t believe US, Russia close to direct conflict with each other
According to US Secretary of State, Americans don’t want the United States to engage in wars
Israeli air force attacks over 100 military targets in Gaza Strip
According to IDF, over the weekend, Hamas fired a number of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory
Press review: US, Israel aim to curb Turkey’s gains while Moscow, Tehran strengthen ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 24th
World's oldest verified living person dies in Japan at 116
Now the oldest person in the world is 116-year-old Brazilian citizen Inah Canabarro Lucas
Five journalists reported wounded in Ukrainian drone attack
The car was attacked by a Ukrainian FPV drone
FIB hopes new IOC president will help Russian teams return to international tournaments
The IOC’s tenth president will be elected at an upcoming session scheduled to be held in Greece in March 2025
Russian Navy put in service about 30 ships, submarines in 2024, commander says
According to the Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, reinforcements of more ships and weapons will keep coming in 2025
Rostov court sentences Russian national Yevgeny Nikiforov to 6.5 years for high treason
Nikiforov was planning to cross the border and participate in hostilities on the side of Ukraine’s armed forces
Pentagon mum on F-16 fighter jet downed in Zaporozhye Region
The US Department of Defense "has no statement or information to provide," a department’s spokesperson said
Russian air force takes down Ukrainian MiG-29 — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was taken down by combat aviation
Russia strikes Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, mercenaries’ sites over week
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, 559 UAVs over week
Houthis claim launching hypersonic missile at Israeli power plant
Acccording to movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, Ansar Allah have delivered a strike on Orot Rabin
West to discuss sending more weapons to Kiev in coming days, White House announces
"I think you're going to see another iteration of the Ramstein group here in coming days," John Kirby said
Russia says its Su-34 jet launched glide bombs at Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region
Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and strongpoint were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Situation at Zaporozhye NPP under full control in terms of nuclear technology — Rosatom
Director General of Russia nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev noted that despite the ongoing shelling of both the coastline and the territory of the nuclear power plant, the city of Energodar is being revived
Congress to approve Trump’s victory at presidential election
Incumbent President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will not attend the meeting
Russian troops liberate LPR’s Nadiya settlement — top brass
Russian servicemen have also hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, an assembly shop and a storage site for attack drones, as well as Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 132 areas over the day, the Defense Ministry said
Several groups of Ukrainian soldiers ambushed in southern DPR — sniper
According to the Russian serviceman, four troops were captured and the rest retreated
Russia says Ukraine lost more than 540 troops, 4 tanks in Kursk area over past day
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the enemy has lost more than 47,810 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Mi-28NM helicopter thwarts rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk border area
The department noted that the army aviation pilots destroyed armored vehicles and personnel of the Ukrainian troops
More than thirty died dolphins found after tankers shipwreck in Kerch Strait
The condition of corpses may evidence that the majority of detected cetaceans died during the first ten days after the emergency with tankers
Russia manages situation in Ukraine, while West in big trouble — US political scientist
According to John Mearsheimer, Russia has become much stronger over the past two to three years because it has managed to become "a truly sovereign country"
Two Palestinians arrested by Israeli troops in West Bank — WAFA
According to the news agency, Israeli occupation forces arrested two young men and took them to a refugee camp in the eastern part of Hebron
Media: Hainan simplifies procedure for issuing work permits for foreigners
The data on the new employee will be uploaded to an online platform, where the relevant departments can view information about the foreign specialist
Restrictions on import of Russian diamonds to G7, EU countries take effect on January 1
Starting on March 1, restrictions on Russian diamonds processed in other countries are to kick in as well
US may face bankruptcy if situation with national debt does not change — Musk
The US national debt for the first time climbed above $36 trillion on November 15
Russian Tsar’s daughter might have escaped 1918 execution
Leading Russian historian says there is evidence that Grad Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna might have escaped execution in 1918, lived up to 83 years and died in the US under the surname of Manahan
Diplomat calls on top German diplomat to stop speculating about Russian bases in Syria
Commenting on the top German diplomat’s statement that Russia should refuse from having military bases in Syria, Maria Zakharova noted
Russian forces carry out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes have been carried out in 137 districts
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Rosatom to build Europe’s safest nuclear power plant in Hungary – CEO
The company is about to pour first concrete as part of the construction, the Russian company’s Director General Alexey Likhachev said
UK to send 2,600 troops, 730 vehicles to NATO drills in Bulgaria, Romania
According to the ministry, the UK military "will be in command of all of NATO’s land forces in the exercise
FACTBOX: New Year’s key traditions reviewed
Russia has celebrated New Year and Christmas with decorated fir trees since Peter the Great’s reign
Russia’s freshly launched satellite transmits images of US, China, UAE
Data obtained from satellites in the Resurs-P series are used to study natural resources and monitor pollution and environmental degradation, water protection areas and natural reserves
Venezuelan parliament invites Maduro to assume third presidential term
The inauguration and taking of the oath will take place at noon at the Federal Legislative Palace
All Ukrainian ATACMS missiles fired at Belgorod Region downed — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian servicemen will retaliate against these actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western curators
Russian agency investigates causes of engine failure in Ural Airlines A321 jet in Egypt
According to the statement, the investigation will comply with the Russian rules of investigating air accidents
Press review: Putin discusses EU gas supplies and Russia open to Ukraine talks with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 27th
German legislator calls for launching Nord Stream, as gas flow through Ukraine runs dry
"By stopping the flow of Russian gas to Europe, Ukraine is pushing energy prices even higher," Bundestag member Sevim Dagdelen said
German MP Kiesewetter removes post that suggested Scholz-Putin meeting may be coming soon
Scholz himself dismissed Kiesewetter’s claims as "untrue" and "extremely indecent"
Russian passenger plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh
There were 236 passengers aboard
Kiev ready to conflict settlement talks in late January
Secondly - Europe, then the talk with Russians can take place, Vladimir Zelensky said
Rosatom to continue consultations with IAEA head on Zaporozhye NPP in 2025 — CEO
IAEA is the only organization from the UN umbrella that has not in any way limited the activities of either Russia or the Rosatom state corporation, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said
Decision to allow use of long-range weapons against Russia is ‘insane’ — Maduro
"The American imperialism has entered a phase of madness and revenge," the Venezuelan president noted
Russia urges Israel to end Gaza hostilities immediately at UNSC meeting
Russia’s Representative at the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noted that Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave and attacks had caused a humanitarian crisis, damage to medical infrastructure and mass displacements
Trump team offers nothing interesting in proposals on Ukraine — Russian envoy
Lately, the Ukrainian side has also indicated "signals about some accords," which cannot be perceived seriously, he added
Almost ruled out: experts on Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s launch during Trump’s presidency
According to Alexey Belogoryev, Research Director at the Institute for Energy and Finance Foundation, the relaunch of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is much easier to do than it was with its initial putting into operation
Russia to travel to Iran, UAE, Egypt on BRICS educational mission in 2025
According to Diana Kovela from the BRICS Youth Council, the need to travel across BRICS countries on an educational mission was formulated in the Kazan Declaration following the group's latest summit
US missile defense base in Poland long among Russian army’s targets — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stated that the US-NATO construction project, ongoing for nearly a decade with complete disregard to Russian security concerns, has consistently been a focus of Russia's attention
Lavrov to hold big press conference on January 14 — Russian Foreign Ministry
The conference will be on the results of 2024
Germany’s Scholz dismisses plans to meet with Putin as untrue
Scholz said he would hold another phone conversation with Putin only when he has confidence that 'it will make any use'
Experts forecast moderate gas price growth in 2025, then a decline in 2026-2027
Finam analyst Sergey Kaufman forecasts a moderate increase in Europe's average gas price to $420 per 1,000 cubic meters
Israel awaits Hamas’ nod to conclude hostage deal — TV
According to Israel’s Channel 12, one of the main obstacles to concluding the deal is Hamas’ refusal to name the hostages to be released during the first stage
Nuke plant in Russia’s Voronezh region operating normally in wake of drone attack attempt
The conditions for safe operation of power units of the Novovoronezhskaya NPP have not been violated
No current plans for Putin’s meeting with Scholz, Trump — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the claims of German Bundestag Roderich Kiesewetter
Moscow says shelling of Kramatorsk by Ukraine confirms Russian operation is justified
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Kiev won’t be able to evade responsibility for the shelling of civilians in Kramatorsk
At least 66 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks on Gaza — Al Jazeera
Israeli forces carried out 30 attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday
Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot — Defense Ministry
Units of the Vostok combat group, with the support of aviation and artillery, also destroyed a stronghold and a car with soldiers of the Ukrainian army near the village of Urozhaynoye in the DPR
Russian paratroopers destroyed three Ukrainian tanks by drones
Russian paratroopers destroyed vehicles in Kursk region
Russian ambassador in US compares Zelensky’s visit to 'Hollywood show'
"Here they try to keep quiet that the main outcome of such a demonstration of America's 'leadership' is a further prolongation of the crisis," Anatoly Antonov said
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Fishing boat overturned in Japan — TV
Seventeen crewmembers were managed to be found during the rescue operation, with two of them died, NHK said
