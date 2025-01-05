No current plans for Putin’s meeting with Scholz, Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the claims that meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz or US President-elect Donald Trump are in the works.

"There are no such plans at the moment," Peskov told TASS, replying to a question on the matter.

Earlier, member of the German Bundestag Roderich Kiesewetter claimed that Scholz might visit Moscow before the end of February while a meeting between Trump and Putin was "slated for March.".