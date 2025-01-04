Russia says its Su-34 jet launched glide bombs at Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. An Su-34 fighter-bomber launched guided glide bombs and destroyed a Ukrainian strongpoint near the border in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also released a video.

"The crew of a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 multi-role supersonic fighter-bomber delivered a strike on Ukrainian military manpower and a strongpoint near the border in the Kursk Region. Carried out with guided glide bombs, the strike was aimed at previously detected targets," the statement said.

Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and strongpoint were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure, according to the ministry.