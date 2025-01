KURSK, January 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have taken down a Ukrainian projectile over the Kursk Region, the local operational headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

"This morning, a Ukrainian projectile was eliminated in the skies over the Kursk Region thanks to air defense fighters," it said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 12 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down over Russian regions, including seven drones over the Kursk Region.