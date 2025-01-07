BUDAPEST, January 7. /TASS/. Ukraine must comply with the Association Agreement with the European Union, which provides for maintaining the routes for Russian gas supplies to Europe, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said commenting on Ukraine's decision to cut off gas transit from Russia to EU countries as of January 1.

"We agreed that the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine must be respected by both parties and that this agreement also provides for the maintenance of energy transport routes," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

Szijjarto said that he had discussed the current situation on the phone with the Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar.