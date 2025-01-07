Putin expresses condolences to Xi Jinping over Tibet earthquake

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the deaths caused by the earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

"Please accept our sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones as a result of this natural disaster and wishes a speedy recovery to all those affected," the statement said.

Earlier, the US Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 7.1 earthquake had struck the Tibet Autonomous Region on the border with Nepal. Its epicenter was 163 km southwest of the city of Shigatse, with a population of around 80,000, and the epicenter was at a depth of 10 km. According to the latest official data, the death toll was at least 95 people, and the number of injured was 130. According to the Russian Embassy in Beijing, there were no reports of Russians in this seismic zone.