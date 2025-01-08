TBILISI, January 8. /TASS/. Tbilisi has managed to avoid the Ukrainian scenario, but the struggle to maintain peace in the country continues, the political council of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party said in a statement.

"With great efforts and through an uncompromising struggle, Georgia managed to avoid the Ukrainian scenario. However, the struggle for peace continues, and this battle must be brought to an end," the statement said.

The party reminded that as long as the fighting in Ukraine persists, there will always be efforts to establish a "second front" in Georgia. In this regard, the party's political council emphasized that the people of Georgia must fight to the bitter end to ensure their survival.

The statement also referenced the attempts by the so-called Deep State to control Washington and its foreign policy. The Georgian authorities believe that the current global crises, including the situation in Ukraine, are the result of actions by the Deep State.

"The Deep State has staged the flames of war in numerous countries of the world. The most devastating effect of the Deep State ammunition has been inflicted on our friendly country, Ukraine. Kiev had sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and almost $200 billion economy before 2014, but today it is almost destroyed, while the Maidan plotters won't take any responsibility for this," the Georgian Dream noted.

On February 25, 2022, then-Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that he had no plans to impose sanctions on Russia, citing national interests as the reason. In early March of the same year, Vladimir Zelensky recalled the Ukrainian ambassador from Tbilisi in response to the Georgian government's position on sanctions. The government's decision was also criticized by the opposition, which accused the authorities of collaborating with Russia. Additionally, leaders of the ruling party frequently accused Ukrainian authorities and certain European politicians of attempting to open a second front in Georgia. They believe that certain forces are trying to provoke Russia into launching parallel military operations in the country.