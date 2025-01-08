Solidarity with Africa now cornerstone of China's diplomacy — MFA

BEIJING, January 8. /TASS/. Strengthening solidarity with African countries has become a cornerstone and a strategic priority for diplomats in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"Strengthening solidarity and cooperation with African countries is a cornerstone of China's foreign policy and a long-term, firm strategic choice of our country," China's Foreign Ministry website quoted Wang Yi as saying. He made the statement during a meeting with Jean-Claude Gakosso, Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Congo, in Brazzaville.

China's top diplomat recalled that for many years, officials serving as China's foreign ministers have made Africa their first overseas destination following the New Year’s Eve. He emphasized that Beijing's commitment to developing relations and promoting cooperation with African countries "is not weakening, but only strengthening," regardless of shifts in the international situation.

Wang Yi emphasized that China considers the Republic of the Congo a reliable friend. "Over the past 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, we have always understood and supported each other," he stated, highlighting the "unbreakable friendship" between the two nations that has allowed them to "overcome difficulties together."

According to the Chinese foreign minister, bilateral cooperation has "brought tangible benefits to the peoples of China and the Republic of the Congo," with their friendly ties continuing to serve as "the forefront of China-Africa relations." He expressed confidence that Brazzaville will play an active role in contributing to Beijing's cooperation with Africa.

"China is ready to work with African countries to achieve the ambitious goal of building an inclusive China-Africa community in the new era," Wang Yi concluded.