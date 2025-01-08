Kamala Harris' Los Angeles home placed in evacuation zone due to wildfire — media

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris' Los Angeles home has been placed within an evacuation zone due to a wildfire in California, NBC News reported.

The neighborhood surrounding Harris's home was placed in an evacuation zone as the fires intensified due to strong winds. The vice president is currently in Washington.

The 350-square-meter house, located in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, was purchased in 2012 by Kamala Harris' husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and basketball star LeBron James are her neighbors. The four-bedroom home, which features a pool, is just a 10-minute walk from the Getty Museum. In 2024, the property was valued at $5 million.

Earlier reports from US media indicated that the California wildfire has spread over 740 acres and continues to grow.