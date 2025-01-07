Trump says he wants to hold talks with Putin within six months

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump said he would like to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and that could happen within six months from his return to the White House.

Asked at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago mansion whether the talks could happen within three or six months after he takes office, Trump replied, "I hope long before six months." Ukraine would be one of the subjects for the talks, he said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on January 5 denied reports that Putin's meetings with Trump and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were in the works.