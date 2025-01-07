{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump says he wants to hold talks with Putin within six months

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on January 5 denied reports that Putin's meetings with Trump and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were in the works

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump said he would like to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and that could happen within six months from his return to the White House.

Asked at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago mansion whether the talks could happen within three or six months after he takes office, Trump replied, "I hope long before six months." Ukraine would be one of the subjects for the talks, he said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on January 5 denied reports that Putin's meetings with Trump and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were in the works.

US announces sanctions against Hungarian cabinet official
Neither statement provides any proof
Kiev ready to conflict settlement talks in late January
Secondly - Europe, then the talk with Russians can take place, Vladimir Zelensky said
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126
At the same time, 188 others are injured, Xinhua reported
Congress approves Trump’s victory in US Presidential election
The meeting was attended by US Vice President-elect James David Vance
Rosatom to build Europe’s safest nuclear power plant in Hungary – CEO
The company is about to pour first concrete as part of the construction, the Russian company’s Director General Alexey Likhachev said
Russian forces hit infrastructure of military airfields, weapons depots in 164 districts
Russian air defense systems downed 6 HIMARS projectiles and 50 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
No comments from Kremlin spokesman about Putin’s alleged apology for Lavrov’s remarks
During the press conference, reporters noted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s office told about Putin’s apologies in its statement, published after the phone call between the two leaders, while the Kremlin did not
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Russia’ special operation has every chance to reach Transnistria — French expert
Regis Chamagne added that Ukrainian men were now being chased on the streets and sent to fight 'as cannon fodder'
Ukraine must comply with EU deal and continue gas transit from Russia — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that he had discussed the current situation on the phone with the Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar
Diplomat calls on top German diplomat to stop speculating about Russian bases in Syria
Commenting on the top German diplomat’s statement that Russia should refuse from having military bases in Syria, Maria Zakharova noted
Several groups of Ukrainian soldiers ambushed in southern DPR — sniper
According to the Russian serviceman, four troops were captured and the rest retreated
Putin shows initialed draft agreement with Ukraine to African leaders
"This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiation team. He put his signature there. Here it is," the Russian president said
Greenland will benefit from joining the US, Trump believes
The US President-elect also confirmed that his son, Donald Trump Jr., will travel to the island "to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights"
Russian Armed Forces destroy over 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers over week in LPR
Battlegroup West units thwarted 35 counterattacks of the adversary from December 28, 2024 to January 3, 2025, defense expert Andrey Marochko said
Trump praises ‘great’ reception for his representatives in Greenland
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier that Greenland is not for sale and it is up to its residents to determine the island’s future
Four Ukrainian drones wiped out over Kursk, Belgorod regions
"Two drones each have been downed over the Belgorod and Kursk regions," the ministry said in a statement.
French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen dies at 96 — AFP
On the day of his death the founder of the National Front party was in a medical facility in Garches
Gas price in Europe falls below $500, first time since December 27
The total price decline since the beginning of the day reached about 2%
FACTBOX: Orthodox Christian world celebrates Christmas
On January 7, Christmas is celebrated by the Russian, Georgian, Jerusalemite, Polish and Serbian Orthodox churches, the Athos monasteries in Greece, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church and the Old Believers
Death toll among journalists in Gaza climbs to 220 — Al Jazeera
The TV channel cited a statement from the Gaza Ministry of Health that Hijazi was among nearly 90 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across the embattled enclave over the weekend
First-ever baby conceived using technology that matures eggs outside body born in Peru
The US company Gameto said that the technology allows for minimal hormonal intervention in a woman’s body during the in-vitro fertilization procedure, reducing side effects
President Putin congratulates Russians with Orthodox Christmas holiday
"During the Christmas season we clearly feel with all our heart how important for us are parental, family traditions that are being handed down from generation to generation," Vladimir Putin said
Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service at Church of St. George the Victorious in Moscow
As a rule, Putin celebrates Christmas outside Moscow, while on Easter he usually goes to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
US to shut down federal agencies, departments on January 9 to honor Jimmy Carter’s memory
Some offices, department and agency facilities will continue to operate on January 9 "for reasons of national security, defense or other public need"
Taiwan registers 7 Chinese aircraft, 7 ships approaching island
7 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m.
Scientists present Russia's first 50-qubit cold atom quantum computer — MSU
The experiment that allowed testing the supercomputer prototype took place on December 19, the Moscow State University said
Ukrainian projectile shot down over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
On the morning of January 6, the regional headquarters reported a Ukrainian projectile shot down in the skies over the Kursk Region
Lavrov to hold big press conference on January 14 — Russian Foreign Ministry
The conference will be on the results of 2024
Gas reserves in UGS facilities in Europe fall below 70%.
The withdrawal rate since the beginning of the heating season is about 30% higher than the average for the past five years, according to data from GIE
Trump blames Biden for conflict in Ukraine
Trump also said his term will start in a world engulfed in conflict
Hamas agrees to free 34 hostages during first stage of deal with Israel — TV
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the list was not prepared by Hamas but handed over by Israel last summer
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
The musician's death was caused by cancer
GfK survey: most Crimean residents plan to vote for reunification with Russia
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
Chad’s president indignant at Macron’s comments about Africa — report
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was reacting to the French president's remarks on the decision of Chad and several other French-speaking African countries to break off military cooperation with Paris
Zyuganov set to unite all opposition forces
Zyuganov sees potential allies in the Just Russia and the LDPR
Russian troops advance near Krasnoarmeysk highway in DPR — security forces
The security forces added that only a little more than two kilometers remain before the road is completely under Russian control
Amman, Ankara coordinate efforts on repatriation of refugees to Syria — Foreign Minister
He noted that Jordan and Turkey as Syria’s neighboring states welcome the transitional political process in the Arab republic and would like to see stability restored there
Former Armenian defense minister detained in Moscow
Arshak Karapetyan has been put on the international wanted list under a number of articles of the Criminal Code, law enforcement bodies told TASS
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Over 15,000 Ukrainian troops engaged in Kurakhovo, says Russian top brass
Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops
Residents of Moscow donate over $3.51 mln to charity in 2024
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin noted that with the help of the mos.ru charity service, Muscovites sent over $694,812 to non-profit organizations
South Korean police receives right to arrest president
The warrant expires on January 6
Russian Navy put in service about 30 ships, submarines in 2024, commander says
According to the Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, reinforcements of more ships and weapons will keep coming in 2025
At least 53 killed, 62 injured after devastating earthquake hits Tibet — Xinhua
The natural calamity destroyed numerous buildings and the local authorities launched search and rescue operations, according to the news agency
Ukrainian drone attack kills a child in Zaporozhye region — governor
His parents were injured
Putin’s contacts with Russia’s friends, including Vucic, promptly coordinated — Kremlin
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that the US will soon prepare sanctions against NIS and that he plans to send a request for a conversation with the Russian president for January 25-27
US ‘quietly’ supplied weapons to Ukraine before Russia’s operation started, Blinken says
Washington supplied "things like Stingers, Javelins", US Secretary of State said
Read more
United States supports Syria’s transition of power to form new government — Blinken
"The Secretary also emphasized the need for the international community to facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance throughout Syria and thanked the Saudi government for providing aid to the Syrian people," the high-ranking US official said
All Ukrainian ATACMS missiles fired at Belgorod Region downed — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian servicemen will retaliate against these actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western curators
Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Kellogg postpones visit to Kiev
Keith Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine after the US president-elect takes office; the date of the visit has not yet been set
Ukrainian projectile eliminated over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 12 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down over Russian regions, including seven drones over the Kursk Region
Fishing boat overturned in Japan — TV
Seventeen crewmembers were managed to be found during the rescue operation, with two of them died, NHK said
Zelensky shows himself covering for gunmen with callous remarks on Moscow terror — envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "the investigation will reveal the perpetrators and clients of this heinous terrorist act, while Zelensky tries to protect the real culprits"
Ukrainian forces partially pushed back from Kurakhovo power plant in DPR
Combat for the plant’s administrative building is underway.
Press review: EU preps for gas cuts via Ukraine as China boosts naval and air power
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, December 28th
Press review: US, Israel aim to curb Turkey’s gains while Moscow, Tehran strengthen ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 24th
Russian forces liberate village of Dachenskoye in DPR
The ministry specified that the adversary has lost up to 535 troops
West does not rule out Ukrainian defense collapse soon — Russia’s intel agency
The outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden seeks to avoid this scenario, making emphasis on "the deliveries of more sophisticated weapons, including longer-range missiles," the press office said
Russia manages situation in Ukraine, while West in big trouble — US political scientist
According to John Mearsheimer, Russia has become much stronger over the past two to three years because it has managed to become "a truly sovereign country"
Death toll in Tibet earthquake rises to 95
А 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck in the Tibet Autonomous Region on the border with Nepal
US reports first human death caused by avian influenza
"The patient was over the age of 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions," according to the statement
Russia’s Utair plane lands in Moscow after malfunction of engine stabilizer
Prosecutors are looking into the incident
Yemeni Houthis claim strike at US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, during the Houthi strike, the US aircraft carrier group was preparing to attack the Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory
Pentagon chief to take part in meeting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev in Germany
Lloyd Austin will visit Germany on January 7
Zelensky uses foul language, blames West for not providing help
In his opinions, Western partners were to attempt to "intimidate" Moscow by sanctions and arms supplies to Kiev even before February 24, 2022
Mount Elbrus glaciers melting at alarming pace, expert warns
If the current pace continues, the amount of ice on the mountain may shrink 40% by 2050, according to the expert
Blinken doesn’t believe US, Russia close to direct conflict with each other
According to US Secretary of State, Americans don’t want the United States to engage in wars
No answer from JD Vance if Trump plans to have phone call with Putin
On December 16, Trump said during the first press conference after his election victory that he plans to stay in contact with Putin in order to settle the conflict in Ukraine
Ukrainian losses in Kursk area amount up to 485 troops in 24 hours
Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk area thwarted
Ukraine loses up to 49,800 servicemen since beginning of hostilities in Kursk direction
Sever fighters in the Kursk region have also defeated formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kazachya Loknya, Kubatkin, Lebedevka, Nikolskoye, Sudzha, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russia to travel to Iran, UAE, Egypt on BRICS educational mission in 2025
According to Diana Kovela from the BRICS Youth Council, the need to travel across BRICS countries on an educational mission was formulated in the Kazan Declaration following the group's latest summit
Russia says its Su-34 launched glide bombs at Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region
Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and military vehicles were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Russian diplomat summoned to Moldovan Foreign Ministry after statement on energy crisis
According to the spokeswoman, such statements negatively affect the relations between Chisinau and Moscow
Newest B-19 armored vehicles with Epokha combat module used during Zapad-2021 drills
The newest B-19 armored vehicles, equipped with the Epokha combat module, feature a 57-mm autocannon, Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, and the new Bulat missile system, designed for the elimination of emplacements and lightly armored vehicles
Talks on settlement in Gaza Strip continue, but remain difficult — Qatari Foreign Ministry
"As for expectations, we cannot set a specific timeframe. An agreement will be reached when it is reached," spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said
Qatar doesn’t plan to ship gas to Europe via Syria, Turkey — MFA
According to Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, Doha is currently focused on preserving stability in Syria and "meeting the needs of the Syrian people"
Washington views Canada’s PM Trudeau as ‘stalwart friend’ of US — official
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that the US would "stand with" all people of Canada as they elected a new leader
Syria may take four years to organize elections — new authorities
"Before any real elections, we need to hold a general census," Ahmed Sharaa pointed out
Russia designs Titan rifle for commandos
The rifle is reliable with precise and dense fire
North Korea test-fires newest intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6
According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launch of the country's cutting-edge ballistic missile
