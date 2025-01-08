Two people die in firefighting at industrial facility in Saratov Region

SARATOV, January 8. /TASS/. Two rescue service staffers died in firefighting activities at an industrial facility following an attack with drones in Engels in Russia’s Saratov Region, governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel, adding that one person was wounded.

"Unfortunately, two people died in [fire] extinguishing activities, those being the Emergencies Ministry’s fire combat force staffers, and one more specialist has been hospitalized," he wrote.

The state of emergency will be declared in Engels due to extension of the fire area, Busargin added.