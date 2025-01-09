US court sentences Canadian to 40 months in prison for exporting electronics to Russia

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. A court in the Eastern District of New York State has sentenced Canadian citizen Nikolay Goltsev to three years and four months in prison for allegedly illegally exporting electronic equipment to Russia, the US Justice Department reported.

According to the agency, Goltsev "masterminded a global procurement scheme on behalf of sanctioned Russian companies, including Russian military companies." The technology, exported through front companies in India, Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates, was allegedly used to produce Russian missiles and drones used in the Ukrainian conflict, among other things.

Earlier, charges in the case were also brought against Goltsev's wife, Kristina Puzyreva, and Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, who holds Russian and Tajik citizenship. In July 2024, Puzyreva was sentenced to two years in prison for laundering funds obtained by sending drone components to sanctioned Russian companies; Nasriddinov's sentence has not yet been handed down.