GENEVA, January 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units deployed to Russia’s borderline Kursk Region will hit a wall within the next two weeks, Ralph Bosshard, a retired Swiss lieutenant colonel and expert in political and military strategy, told TASS.

In his view, the army corps that Ukraine sent to the Kursk Region to carry out counterattacks "will reach the limit of its capabilities in 10 to 14 days and will have to reduce the intensity of military operations." "The outcome [of their counterattacks] can be considered a failure unless they advance at least 50 kilometers by that time, reaching the River Seim," the expert said.

Bosshard says that the goal of the Ukrainian offensive operation in the Kursk Region has always been unclear. "The outnumbered party must focus on its primary goal instead of wasting troops to open secondary fronts," he explained. If the goal of the offensive was to make Russia withdraw its forces from the cities of Kurakhovo and Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine), then Ukraine failed to achieve it," the retired lieutenant colonel noted.

The expert suggested that by occupying Russian land, Vladimir Zelensky could be seeking to put himself in a better negotiating position in talks with Moscow, given the impending loss of support from US President-elect Donald Trump. "However, I doubt that the Ukrainians will be able to overcome major obstacles such as the River Seim or seize large cities if they clash with Russian forces. They have almost no experience in this regard," Bosshard pointed out.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, starting on January 5, the Ukrainian armed forces made several attempts to counterattack Russian troops in order to stop their offensive in the Kursk area but failed. The Ukrainian army lost up to 485 troops on January 6 alone; another four troops surrendered. A total of 26 Ukrainian service members surrendered during the counterattack, a Russian security official told TASS.