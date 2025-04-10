Russia and Kazakhstan consider increase oil and gas transit through republic

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan are considering the possibility of increasing oil and gas transit through the republic and providing Russian gas to the north and northeast of the country, according to a statement by the Russian government.

These issues were discussed at a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev, and Kazakh Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov.

"During the meeting, an increase in transit supplies of Russian oil and gas through Kazakhstan and the possibility of providing Russian gas to the north and northeast of the country were discussed," the statement says.

The meeting also touched on Russian companies' participation in oil projects in Kazakhstan, as well as the possibility of cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and in the financial and banking sector.

"Relations with Astana are one of the priorities of Russia's foreign policy. Despite the ongoing external pressure from the West, Kazakhstan confirms its status as our closest ally and strategic partner. The dynamically developing relations are based on the high intensity of the political dialogue between Moscow and Astana, primarily at the level of heads of state," Novak said.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation through OPEC+, interaction in the energy sector, including electric power, hydropower and renewable energy sources.

The government also recalled that Russian specialists are involved in the projects for the construction of three coal-fired thermal power plants will be built in Kazakhstan in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk.