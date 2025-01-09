MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, in his efforts to eliminate opposition, has transformed Ukraine’s political landscape into a "political wasteland," giving him a potential advantage in the upcoming presidential election, Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director at the Institute of CIS Countries, told TASS.

"He has a significant chance to get re-elected because there is a political void around him, as any opposition has been effectively neutralized," he said. "However, given the ongoing developments at the frontline, his chances are diminishing with each day of combat," Zharikhin added.

His colleague, Andrey Bystritsky, board chairman of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation, shared a similar perspective. "Given the current situation in Ukraine and how the election process might unfold, then yes, probably," the expert said, responding to a question on the likelihood of Zelensky being re-elected. He observed that discussions about the Ukrainian election remain largely theoretical.

According to Bystritsky, Donald Trump’s incoming administration is currently exploring options to address the Ukraine issue. The benefits of Zelensky’s re-election for the US will depend on "how effectively the US administration defines its objectives for Ukraine and the extent to which Ukraine aligns with US expectations."

Nevertheless, the political analyst pointed out that there are individuals in Ukraine who could theoretically pose a challenge to Zelensky in the election. "There are many figures in Ukraine with diverse political stances. Among them are military personnel, civilians, and politicians from the previous parliament. I think that challengers capable of competing will emerge," he concluded.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Telegraf news outlet reported, citing sources close to Zelensky, that he had decided to run for a second presidential term. This information has not yet been officially confirmed or denied. Zelensky’s legitimacy was officially set to expire after May 20, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously stated that Ukraine was ignoring a ruling by its own Constitutional Court from May 2014, which specifies that a president’s term cannot be extended. The Russian leader emphasized that this means Zelensky’s presidential term "expired along with his legitimacy, which cannot be extended by any procedural manipulations.".