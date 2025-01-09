US defense spending to skyrocket if Russia prevails in Ukraine — experts

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. If Russia emerges victorious in Ukraine, the United States will have to boost its military expenditures by $808 billion through 2029, the Washington-based American Enterprise Institute said in a report.

According to the think tank’s experts, "maintaining security in a strategic environment in which Russia is victorious over Ukraine could cost the United States an additional $808 billion in defense spending over five years."

Analysts believe that these resources would be required on top of the currently planned defense budget "to build the defense capacity, capability, and posture to provide for American security and meet current commitments to NATO in the new, more dangerous strategic environment."

The report says that since 2022, the US has allocated $112 billion to support the Kiev government’s defense needs, which is "less than 14% of what it would cost Washington to defend Europe." The analysts conclude that Moscow’s victory in Ukraine "would cost the United States about seven times more than preventing a Russian victory."

Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Moscow’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation. US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to make good on his promises to significantly cut support for Kiev after he is sworn in on January 20, 2025.