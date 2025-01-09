Eurasian Economic Union and EU not compatible — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Accession of Armenia to the European Union is not compatible with its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"The EAEU and the EU are incompatible. Both associations anticipate absence of customs border and freedom of movement of goods, services, capital and workforce," Overchuk said. "It is impossible to imagine that these two unions will converge at a certain point. Therefore, the bill on launching the process of entering the European Union considered in the Republic of Armenia puts this country to making a choice," the official noted.

"In case relations with the EAEU are curtailed, energy and good prices will grow on the one part, and exports of Armenian goods will drop by 70-80%," the deputy prime minister said. "Hence the ordinary people will lose income, jobs and will pay more for the most essential times. They will most probably receive the visa-free [regime with the EU - TASS] and Armenia will get depopulation," he added.

"It is becoming increasingly evident at present that membership in the EAEU is a privilege and considering economic and social problems the European Union faces, entry into the EU can be compared with buying a ticket to the Titanic," Overchuk said.