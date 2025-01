WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is expected to announce new sanctions against the Russian economy this week, Reuters news agency reports, citing an unnamed US official.

The news agency does not specify restrictions to be introduced. Biden’s aides will inform assistants to US President-elect Donald Trump about undertaken measures, it said.

The US may also impose sanctions on a number of Chinese companies for the alleged support of Russia, the news agency added.