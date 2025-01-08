At least 19 people killed in attack on presidential palace in Chad — authorities

HARARE, January 9. /TASS/. At least 19 people, including 18 militants, were killed in an attack on the presidential palace in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, the AFP news agency reported, citing the Chadian government.

Earlier, the tchadinfos news outlet reported shots fired near the presidential palace in the center of N'Djamena. Security officials said unidentified gunmen attacked the palace, but the assault was quickly put down. The Al Arabiya TV channel quoted sources as saying that the Chadian armed forces repelled an attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group on the presidential palace.

Tanks and police units have been deployed to the palace. Residents of the capital are also heading there for a rally in support of Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.