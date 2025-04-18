Death toll from US strikes on Yemeni port of Ras Isa rises to 58 — TV

DOHA, April 18. /TASS/. The death toll from US strikes on the Red Sea port of Ras Isa in the Yemeni province of Hodeidah has risen to 58, according to the Al Masirah TV channel controlled by Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement.

The number of those injured has increased to 126.

The broadcaster said that the port of Ras Isa, which hosts an oil terminal, came under massive air attack in the early hours of Friday. The strikes caused a major fire.

According to the US Central Command, the port of Ras Isa was destroyed, which deprived the Houthis of a source of fuel and profits from oil sales.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. Houthi attacks halted after a ceasefire was declared in Gaza in mid-January but after the ceasefire was broken in early March, the rebels announced a resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, and also started trying to conduct missile attacks on targets in Israel.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement carried out several attacks on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea, using missiles and drones.