Russia welcomes resolution of Lebanon's presidential crisis — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's president, the resolution of the crisis will strengthen stability in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow welcomes the resolution of the presidential crisis that has been ongoing since October 2022. This opens up prospects for strengthening internal political stability in Lebanon and addressing the country’s challenging socio-economic situation," the ministry said.

According to the statement, "Russia believes that the restoration of broad national accord is key to ensuring unity and civil peace in the multi-confessional republic."

"Russia reaffirms its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the friendly Republic of Lebanon. It is committed to further developing Russian-Lebanese relations and closely coordinating efforts to ensure peace and security in the Middle East, a region currently experiencing military and political turbulence," the ministry added.

Earlier, Lebanon's army commander, General Joseph Aoun, won the runoff vote for the presidency of the republic in the country's parliament. He received 99 out of 128 votes.