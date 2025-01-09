MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Washington says it is necessary to take into account the opinion of the residents of Greenland for its inclusion into the United States; in this case, the West should also respect the opinion of the residents of Donbass and Novorossiya who have decided to reunite with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out at a briefing answering a TASS question.

"There are various speeches from Washington about the opinion of the population. Europe reacts very timidly to this — it’s understandable, as it is frightening to respond to [US President-elect Donald] Trump’s words. Therefore, Europe is reacting very cautiously, modestly, and quietly, almost in a whisper," the spokesman said. "If they claim that public opinion should be taken into account, perhaps we should remind them of the views of those in the four new Russian regions. We need to show the same respect for their opinions," Peskov clarified.

"It is very important to remember this," the spokesman added.

On January 7, Trump said that Greenland should become part of the United States for national security and protection from Chinese and Russian threats. During his first presidential term, Trump said that the US could buy Greenland, which is a territory within Denmark and has rights of broad autonomy. Just as then, the authorities of Greenland and Denmark declared the absurdity of this idea. In addition, the US president-elect is actively promoting the idea of annexing Canada as the 51st state.

Four new regions, namely the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporizhye Region and the Kherson Region, became part of Russia in September 2022 following referendums. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Donbass and Novorossiya had been an integral part of Russia for centuries and were now reunited with their homeland.