Russian Su-35S fighter jets uncover Ukrainian air defense sites in Kursk area

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Su-35S fighter jets provided air cover for attack aircraft and combat helicopters hammering Ukrainian armor and manpower in the borderline Kursk area and uncovered enemy air defense sites, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In fulfilling their combat objectives, the crews of Su-35S multirole fighter jets practiced air cover in the designated area of sorties by bombers and attack aircraft and army aviation helicopters engaged in striking the Ukrainian army’s armored vehicles and manpower," the ministry said in a statement.

The Su-35S crews also used their onboard armament to uncover the Ukrainian army’s air defense sites, it added.