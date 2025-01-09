About 100,000 tons of Russian fertilizers remain blocked in European ports — Uralchem CEO

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. About 100,000 tons of Russian mineral fertilizers remain blocked in European ports, said Dmitry Konyaev, CEO of fertilizers producer Uralchem.

"About 100,000 tons of mineral fertilizers remain blocked in European ports," he said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He noted that Uralchem has supplied about 200,000 tons of fertilizers as humanitarian aid to various countries.

"To date, we have supplied about 200,000 tons [of humanitarian aid]. The geography is quite extensive - we are really looking at countries and regions where the most difficult situation with food security is developing," he said.

In total, the Uralchem Group has made six charitable deliveries of fertilizers to various countries. In December, the group donated 55,000 tons of potassium chloride as a charitable delivery to Sri Lanka, and fertilizers were also sent to Malawi, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.