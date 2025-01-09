Transnistria still considers Russia as main gas supplier — foreign minister

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Transnistria still considers Russia as the main gas supplier, the foreign minister of the breakaway republic Vitaly Ignatyev said, adding that technically it is also able to receive gas via Turkey and the Balkans.

For supplies through the TurkStream gas pipeline political decisions are required, he noted. "It is necessary to reach agreements. Unfortunately, due to objectively reasonable causes, Transnistria cannot act as a participant of international agreements, which is why decisions at this level are possibly required, it is possibly necessary to reach agreements with main gas suppliers. We consider Russia as such a supplier," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"We received gas this way (via TurkStream - TASS) in certain periods last year as well, meaning that there are no technical issues, there are administrative, organizational and legal issues that should be solved. This all requires certain serious efforts including on Moldova’s part," Ignatyev said.

Meanwhile, the minister called "the resumption of gas supply in the previous direction, through Ukrainian territory," "economically the most reasonable" option of solving the current energy crisis.

Gas supplies to Moldova were suspended at the beginning of January following the termination of transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory and Chisinau’s refusal to solve the issue of debt for fuel consumed, which the Russian side estimates at $709 mln.