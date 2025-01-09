Slovak PM threatens Kiev with tough response if gas transit issue remains unresolved

PRAGUE, January 9. /TASS/. Slovakia will impose tough measures against Ukraine if problems related to gas transit are not resolved, Reuters quoted Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico as saying.

According to the PM, the measures may include halting humanitarian aid as well as stopping or reducing support for refugees. In addition, Slovakia might stop emergency supplies of power for Ukraine, the agency said.

Fico added that Slovakia could also use its veto power in the EU on Ukraine-related issues.

On Monday, the Slovak prime minister said that a new round of EU consultations on gas, which was scheduled for January 7, had been disrupted as the Ukrainian delegation did not show up.

On January 1, transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev’s refusal to extend a previous agreement, which provided for pumping 40 billion cubic meters annually. Earlier, Gazprom reported that this refusal by Kiev deprived the Russian holding of the technical and legal ability to supply fuel via this route. Meanwhile, data from European gas transportation operators confirm that supplies to Austria, Italy, Moldova, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been stopped in this direction.