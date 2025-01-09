EU civil aviation watchdog toughens safety guidance for flights in Russian airspace

BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has toughened its safety recommendations regarding the use of Russia’s airspace.

In a statement, published by EASA on its website, the authority advises against operating within the Russian airspace "west of longitude 60° East, at all flight levels."

No EU airlines currently fly to, from or over the airspace of the Russian Federation, the watchdog informed, adding that a number of third-country carriers continue to do so.

The recommendation is valid until July 31, 2025, with the possibility of being adapted or withdrawn as a result of revised security and safety assessment.