EU civil aviation watchdog toughens safety guidance for flights in Russian airspace

The authority advises against operating within the Russian airspace "west of longitude 60° East, at all flight levels"

BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has toughened its safety recommendations regarding the use of Russia’s airspace.

In a statement, published by EASA on its website, the authority advises against operating within the Russian airspace "west of longitude 60° East, at all flight levels."

No EU airlines currently fly to, from or over the airspace of the Russian Federation, the watchdog informed, adding that a number of third-country carriers continue to do so.

The recommendation is valid until July 31, 2025, with the possibility of being adapted or withdrawn as a result of revised security and safety assessment.

Greenland looking forward to dialogue with US on business opportunities — government
The island’s authorities reiterated that Washington is one of its closest partners, and cooperation will continue
Slovak PM held talks on gas transit via Ukraine with European Commission
A new round of consultations of EU countries on gas scheduled for January 7 failed because of absence of the Ukrainian delegation, Robert Fico said on Monday
Ukrainian troops attacking Kamenka-Dneprovskaya with artillery, drones
Information on casualties and damage is being clarified
Russian stock market declines, yuan strengthens against ruble
As of 10:15 Moscow time, the yuan rose by 15.1 kopecks to 13,95 rubles
Ex-president of Georgia seeks to perform 'presidential duties' in new office in Tbilisi
Salome Zourabichvili's new office is located on Chovelidze Street in the heart of Tbilisi
Humanity has fed AI with all its knowledge — Musk
The businessman believes there’s a good chance that artificial intelligence will surpass human capabilities as early as by the end of this year
Putin extends Russia’s anti-'oil price cap' measures until June 30, 2025 — decree
The decree on retaliatory measures against the oil price cap initially came into effect on February 1, 2023, and was originally intended to last until July 1, 2023, but has been extended multiple times since then
Russian Cabinet keeps beef, poultry import quota for 2025 flat in annual terms
The poultry import quota remains at the level of 364,000 metric tons just as in prior years
Pope Francis’ visit Moscow, Kiev not being prepared at this point, Russian envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky said that good intentions of pontiff "raise no doubts"
Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensives flounder as losses mount — expert
According to Alexander Mikhailov, Vladimir Zelensky is currently pouring all available resources into Kursk
Russia’s battlegroup East destroys six Ukrainian drone control posts — spokesman
"During the day, the enemy lost up to 160 servicemen, a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, a Krab howitzer, two FH-70 and D-30 guns, a vehicle, a electronic warfare station, six drone control posts and two fixed-wing drones," Alexander Gordeyev said
FACTBOX: The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battle cruiser
As of 2023, The Pyotr Veliky serves as the flagship of the Russian Navy
Europe loses to Putin in Ukraine despite billions in aid — president
Milorad Dodik paid special attention to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement about arming Kiev, also noting that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (in office from 2005-2021) also resorted to misleading within the Minsk agreements
Russia selling oil and gas mainly for ruble, yuan — Deputy Prime Minister
De-dollarization is a global trend because many countries are starting to switch to doing business in national currencies, Alexander Novak said
Russian Su-35S fighter jets uncover Ukrainian air defense sites in Kursk area
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that "the crews of Su-35S multirole fighter jets practiced air cover in the designated area of sorties by bombers and attack aircraft"
Musk calls idea of Russian NPP on Moon ‘interesting’
US entrepreneur and founder of the SpaceX space technology company Elon Musk has called the prospect of delivering a Russian nuclear power plant to the Moon in 2033-2035 "interesting."
Moldovan foreign ministry slams Russian embassy’s statement on Transnistria energy crisis
Earlier this month, gas supplies to Moldova were halted after the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine and Chisinau's refusal to settle the problem of fuel debt, which Moscow estimates at $709 mln
Eurasian Economic Union falls short of 2014 founding vision — Belarusian PM
Member-countries of the association have not yet resolved all the issues they set for themselves, Roman Golovchenko said
Free Syrian Army deploys heavy weapons to frontline with Kurds — newspaper
Currently, Turkey is not preparing for a direct military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria, but is not dismissing such an option either
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Russian units break through Ukrainian defenses near dominant point in DPR
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that in order to reduce threats, the Russian Armed Forces began delivering intensive combined strikes on Ukrainian positions
DPR head announces restoration of liberated Kurakhovo
According to Denis Pushilin, specialists will assess the scale of the restoration work
Hunter Biden's home burns down in California wildfire
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fires in Los Angeles County have engulfed almost 27,000 acres of land
Russian Ka-52M combat helicopter wipes out Ukrainian army stronghold in Kursk area
The Defense Ministry uploaded video footage showing the destruction of enemy targets
No comments from Kremlin spokesman about Putin’s alleged apology for Lavrov’s remarks
During the press conference, reporters noted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s office told about Putin’s apologies in its statement, published after the phone call between the two leaders, while the Kremlin did not
Oil pumping to drop by 2% in 2024 — Transneft
Shipments via Kozmino in 2024 would for the first time be above oil throughput via the port of Primorsk, the largest one in Northwestern Russia
NATO countries to continue shipping tanks to Ukraine
On Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced at the Ramstein-format meeting that the participants of the working group approved roadmaps in eight areas of military cooperation with Kiev
Ukrainian lithium deposits unlikely to attract interest — expert
The global market dynamics suggest that a player like Ukraine "will struggle to compete," Egor Perelygin explained
Putin to only welcome Trump’s will to seek contact — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the Russian president repeatedly stated his readiness for dialogue as well as the need for this
Putin calls last year’s Black Sea oil spill 'serious environmental challenge' for Russia
The president emphasized that this issue must not be overlooked at today's meeting and asked Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov to report on the situation, outlining the steps to be taken in the near future "to mitigate the consequences of this environmental incident"
Baltic countries’ disconnection from BRELL system not affecting Kaliningrad Region
The drill for independent disconnection of the region from the BRELL took place in September and was not noticed by residents, Alexey Besprozvannykh said
Russia hammers Ukrainian army, equipment in over 160 areas in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Russia donates over 1,600 tons of grain to Ethiopia as aid to refugees — embassy
Russian Ambassador to Addis Ababa Yevgeny Terekhin said that the countries are connected by "long-established strong friendly relations"
Russian assets worth around 3.5 bln euro blocked in Germany — ministry
The German Finance Ministry’s spokesman said at the end of December 2023 that the authorities had frozen Russian assets totaling about 4.1 bln euro
General Joseph Aoun sworn in as Lebanon's 14th president
The president pledged to develop "a new Lebanese defense doctrine that will protect the country from Israeli aggression"
Roscosmos buys Earth observation satellite data from private company for first time
The Sputnix Group confirmed that the contract had been signed
Slovak PM threatens Kiev with tough response if gas transit issue remains unresolved
Robert Fico noted that Slovakia could also use its veto power in the EU on Ukraine-related issues
Kremlin keeping eye on US claims to Canada, Greenland — spokesman
"We are closely following these dramatic developments - thank God, it has not gone beyond statements yet," Dmitry Peskov noted
SpaceX may become most valuable startup after insider shares sale — Bloomberg
In November, SpaceX was valued at $210 billion
Germany plans to train 10,000 more Ukrainian troops this year — Defense Minister
According to Boris Pistorius, over 19,000 Ukrainian troops have already received training in Germany
US to announce new sanctions against Russia this week — Reuters
The US may also impose sanctions on a number of Chinese companies for the alleged support of Russia, the news agency noted
Ukraine’s allies adopt plans of support to Kiev until 2027 — Pentagon chief
The member countries said in a joint statement, released by the Pentagon, that Kiev’s allies plan to work closely with Ukraine to identify how to meet the designated benchmarks in Ukraine’s military needs through "respective national donations, procurements, investments, and efforts to expand defense industrial base capacity"
Top UK diplomat expects Trump to settle Ukraine conflict around Easter
In 2025, Catholics, Protestants and Russian Orthodox celebrate Easter on the same day, April 20
Bank of Russia resumes regular fiscal rule-based operations with currency on January 9
From January 15 to June 30, 2025, the Central Bank will buy or sell foreign currency based on the amount of fiscal rule-based operations announced every month by the Finance Ministry
Russia supplies pork to China worth over $100 mln in 2024 — Agroexport
Since the beginning of 2024, the export amounted to about 40,000 tons
Trump said to be serious about acquiring Greenland to expand US influence — Reuters
Sources added that the US president-elect is interested in territorial expansion as a means of creating a legacy that will be remembered for numerous generations
Press review: Russia notes Japan's militarization while allies expect Ukrainian assault
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 9th
Ukraine crisis exposed flaws in West’s defense industry that are yet to be fixed — Austin
The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on coordinating weapons supplies to Kiev took place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9
Over 15,000 Ukrainian troops engaged in Kurakhovo, says Russian top brass
Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops
Russia welcomes resolution of Lebanon's presidential crisis — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, "Russia believes that the restoration of broad national accord is key to ensuring unity and civil peace in the multi-confessional republic"
Indonesia to use BRICS membership to boost exports of mining products — official
Yuliot Tanjung noted that he is "still studying the likely impact of Indonesia's official BRICS membership on domestic mining"
Transnistria still considers Russia as main gas supplier — foreign minister
For supplies through the TurkStream gas pipeline political decisions are required, Vitaly Ignatyev noted
Contact group on Ukraine may halt its activities under Trump — NYT
The group held its inaugural meeting on April 26, 2022, at the Ramstein air base in Germany
Authorities in control of situation in Chad’s capital, ambassador says
On Wednesday, the media reported gunshots near the presidential palace in downtown N'Djamena
Russia sent 78% of oil exports to two BRICS countries – India and China in 2023
At the same time, supplies of oil products from India and China to Europe tripled from 12 mln tons to 36 mln tons, the report noted
Medvedev doubts Trump’s ability to swiftly resolve Ukraine crisis
The Russian senior official added that "the US economy continues at its own slow pace and even the fight against immigrants is not promising major victories"
Russia eyes discussion of EU accession in Armenia as start of withdrawal from EAEU
"In the meantime, this is the sovereign choice of the Republic of Armenia and she definitely has the right to it," Alexey Overchuk noted
Ukraine puts over 500,000 people on wanted list for draft evasion
At the same time, Natalya Kondratova says, 400 criminal cases against recruitment centers’ actions were launched, with most of them being at the stage of investigation or court hearing
Panama Canal Administration will not prevent passage of Russian ships — EFE
The Canal remains safe and open for peaceful transit of vessels of all nations on conditions of full equality either in peace time or in war time, it added
About 100,000 tons of Russian fertilizers remain blocked in European ports — Uralchem CEO
Dmitry Konyaev noted that Uralchem has supplied about 200,000 tons of fertilizers as humanitarian aid to various countries
Zelensky cleared Ukrainian political field enough to secure re-election, experts say
"However, given the ongoing developments at the frontline, his chances are diminishing with each day of combat," Vladimir Zharikhin stressed
Houthis provide military training to over 800,000 people — leader
On February 1, 2024, he reported that at least 600,000 people had received military training during the three weeks of mobilization
Situation with payments for gas transit via Bulgaria to be settled — Szijjarto
Hungary and Bulgaria set the task for themselves "to find such legal and financial solution" of this problem that will enable making payments for the Russian gas and will be acceptable for all the parties, Peter Szijjarto said later on the air with M1 television
Chisinau's block of power supplies to Transnistria is mockery — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that it 'is happening under the model the West is promoting around the world, under the false slogans of freedom and democracy'
Kremlin keeps mum about how Russian gas getting to Slovakia
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico called reliable gas supplies to the republic at reasonable prices the main result of December talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Read more
Russia, China agree on joint modernization of RD-93 engines for fighter jets
UN ready to chip in to help fire-ravaged California
According to the California Fire Department, wildfires have engulfed an area of almost 29,000 acres
US admits shipments of ATACMS, F-16s, Abrams tanks did not help Ukraine
The official also said that the most part of the promised weapons has already been delivered, while the remaining weapons are currently being delivered to Ukraine
Ukraine fires over 50 projectiles at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Belgorod district was attacked by 14 UAVs, damaging four private houses, eight cars, three outbuildings, an agricultural facility and power lines
Ukraine loses over 290 troops in Kursk Region over past day
Liberation of Kurakhovo to pave way towards Dnepropetrovsk Region — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, Ukrainian defenses in the northern part of the Zaporozhye Region were not structured to counter a Russian advance from the east
Russia’s military planning to take note of US attempts to use Greenland to ensure security
According to Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin, the future of Greenland should be decided based on the will of its residents and the current Danish laws
Kremlin says following debate around control of Panama Canal in wake of Trump’s remark
"We are watching this exchange of statements very closely," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian tourism segment in Hainan's Sanya rapidly growing — authorities
Sanya has recently seen a surge in tourist arrivals amid closer cultural and economic ties between China and Russia, according to the local Tourism Development Commission
US, its allies will continue to train more Ukrainian pilots for F-16 jets — Pentagon
"On the F-16 program, <...> we've been co-leading the [international] Air Capability Coalition," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Russia’s Su-35S fighter hit stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region
As the ministry noted, the strike from the Su-34 was carried out using universal planning and correction modules
Russian Human Rights Commissioner publishes list of 517 people missing in Kursk Region
Tatiana Moskalkova asked everyone who are aware about the fate of these people to call a hotline or submit an online form on her website
Almost 180,000 Los Angeles residents told to evacuate amid fires — sheriff
About two dozen looters have been arrested since the disaster broke out, Robert Luna said
Russian army captures 18 Ukrainian servicemen west of DPR's Kurakhovo
Russia’s army also destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven pickup trucks, two artillery pieces and an ammunition depot
Trump’s team yet undecided on Ukraine conflict settlement plan — FT
In the absence of a clear and definite plan, the US President-elect's administration may continue to provide assistance to the Kiev government after his inauguration
Hainan winter agricultural fair sees $637 mn worth of orders
Hainan Daily noted that the four-day trade event, held in Haikou city, welcomed more than 170
US defense spending to skyrocket if Russia prevails in Ukraine — experts
According to experts of the American Enterprise Institute, "maintaining security in a strategic environment in which Russia is victorious over Ukraine could cost the United States an additional $808 billion in defense spending over five years"
Russia boosts fruits import by 8.3% in 10M 2024
Imports of citrus fruits soared by 16.8% year on year to 1.3 mln metric tons in the reporting period
No clear plan yet on Ukrainian settlement from Trump’s team, Polish defense minister says
In the US presidential election on November 5, 2024, Republican Trump defeated his Democratic rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris
FACTBOX: Putin instructs Cabinet on liquidation of fuel oil spill in Black Sea
The president noted that the relevant authorities are not doing enough to minimize the damage from the emergency
European Commission, Slovakia to create working group for solving gas problems
Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine was completely halted on January 1 due to Kiev’s refusal to renew the agreement
Trump wants conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible — envoy
Keith Kellogg emphasized that ending the conflict in Ukraine is important for the national security of the United States, Europe and the world
ECB lowers three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points
Inflation is forecast to average 2.4% in 2024, 2.1% in 2025, 1.9% in 2026, and 2.1% in 2027, when the EU's expanded emissions trading scheme comes into effect
Kazakhstan lifts ban on wheat imports from third countries and EAEU — Russian regulator
At the end of July 2024, Kazakhstan decided to extend the ban on the import of wheat by all types of transport into the republic from third countries and from the EAEU until December 31, 2024, in order to protect the domestic market and prevent re-export
Bankruptcy moratorium for Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator extended until May 9
If the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator fails to comply with this period, it will be recognized bankrupt without setting a grace period
West should remember Donbass in talks about respecting opinion of Greenlanders — Kremlin
"If they claim that public opinion should be taken into account, perhaps we should remind them of the views of those in the four new Russian regions," Dmitry Peskov clarified
Around 120 cubic meters of oil waste removed in south Russia’s Anapa in past day
According to the Russian emergencies ministry, six major clean-up areas have been designated in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region, or 63 kilometers of the shoreline in total
Kurakhovo fortified area as crucial as Avdeyevka, Ugledar — official
Denis Pushilin added that the enemy had used considerable forces in the battles for the city
Russia’s pork exports to China total 39,000 in 2024 — agricultural watchdog
The Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China signed a protocol on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for pork exported from Russia to China, and a corresponding veterinary certificate was also approved
Some 25 kilometers of oil-polluted shoreline cleaned up in Crimea in past day
A total of 136 kilometers of the coastline have been cleaned up since the start of the effort, with about 322.14 tons of oil waste collected and disposed of
Expert gives Ukrainian army 10-14 days before they run out of steam in Kursk Region
Ralph Bosshard says that the goal of the Ukrainian offensive operation in the Kursk Region has always been unclear
Russia preparing to use lasers to protect infrastructure against drones
Protection of critical infrastructure and industrial facilities against drone attacks requires the use of different technologies anticipating neutralization and physical destruction of drones, Nikita Danilov said
Armenia’s drive to join EU is country’s sovereign right — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that membership in the EAEU benefits not only the Armenian government, but also the people of this country as Armenia's economic growth rate owing to its participation in this association is "going up by percentage points"
Nicaragua may consider direct flights with Russia, says special envoy
"We also discussed cooperation on culture and the establishment of a partnership between the media of our countries," Special Representative of the President of Nicaragua for Russian Affairs Laureano Ortega Murillo said
