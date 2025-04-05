Russian Emergency Ministry medics help 61 earthquake victims in Myanmar

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Medical professionals from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations mobile field hospital have provided assistance to 61 individuals injured in the recent earthquake in Myanmar within a 24-hour period, performing 24 surgical operations, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

"At the mobile field hospital, Ministry of Emergency Situations’ doctors have been delivering expert medical care, supported by psychologists. In the past 24 hours, the team has helped 61 victims, including 9 children, and conducted 24 surgeries," the statement said.

Since the beginning of their operations, Russian medical specialists have treated 137 victims, 14 of whom were children. In total, 43 surgical procedures have been carried out.

The press service further reported that rescuers have conducted inspections of 10 sites over the last 24 hours, checking for survivors trapped under rubble across a total area of more than 12,100 square meters.