Russia calls for peace in Arctic as region remains in its sphere of interests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow believes that it’s necessary to ensure peace and stability in the Arctic, an area of Russia’s national interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a TASS question.

"The Arctic is an area of our national and strategic interests. We are and will remain present in the Arctic Region," he noted, commenting on the US claims to Canada and Greenland.

"We are interested in maintaining an atmosphere of peace and stability and are ready to cooperate with all countries," the Russian presidential spokesman added.