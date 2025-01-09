Moldovan foreign ministry slams Russian embassy’s statement on Transnistria energy crisis

CHISISNAU, January 9. /TASS/. The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs views the Russian embassy’s statement, accusing the Collective West and Ukraine of creating an artificial energy crisis in Transnistria, as "unacceptable," the ministry’s press service said.

The ministry summoned Russian Charge d’Affaires in Moldova Alexander Andreyev, who was informed "about the republic of Moldova’s clear and firm stance regarding the unacceptability" of remarks, allegedly aimed at "undermining political and economic stability" in the country.

Earlier, the Russian embassy said that it was watching the "rapidly deteriorating situation in Transnistria," where Russian gas supply was cut on January 1, with concern. The embassy noted that the crisis in the unrecognized republic "has been artificially created by the collective West and Ukraine." The diplomats pointed out that Moldovan and Ukrainian media "shamelessly seek to shift the responsibility" for the energy crisis on Russia.

Earlier this month, gas supplies to Moldova were halted after the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine and Chisinau's refusal to settle the problem of fuel debt, which Moscow estimates at $709 mln.

Unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no alternative gas source. In order to save energy, the unrecognized republic shut down central heating and hot water supply to households, shut down industrial enterprises and initiated rolling blackouts. The Cuciurgan (Moldovan) power plant, located in Transnistria, has been switched from gas to coal, and its stockpile will last until late January or mid-February.