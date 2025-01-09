Russian diplomat notes Vatican’s realistic approach to current global affairs

VATICAN, January 9. /TASS/. Pope Francis has expressed a realistic approach to the current international situation, and some of his views on global affairs are similar to Moscow’s, Russian Ambassador to the Holy See Ivan Soltanovsky has told TASS.

"The Pope has a realistic view on the global situation and a profound understanding of global development trends," Soltanovsky said, commenting on the Pope’s recent address to foreign diplomats in the Vatican.

"The Vatican fears that the world may split into interest groups, and that armed conflicts may exacerbate. They call upon us to unite in the face of common challenges and threats," the Russian diplomat added.

In his speech, the Pontiff traditionally outlined the Holy See’s foreign policy priorities in the new year.

"He [the Pope] once again expressed hope that dialogue will prevail over differences, called for soonest end to wars, and urged a fair and long-term peace. Pope Francis opposes the policy of ideological colonization, which needs to be replaced with solidarity among peoples, cultures and religions," Soltanovsky said. "This approach is very similar to our own. Such reasonable remarks can rarely be heard in Europe these days."