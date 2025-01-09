Russian Ka-52M combat helicopter wipes out Ukrainian army stronghold in Kursk area

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. A Russian Ka-52M combat helicopter operating as part of a combined tactical group wiped out a Ukrainian army stronghold and enemy personnel and military hardware in the borderline Kursk area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The ministry also uploaded video footage showing the destruction of enemy targets.

"In accomplishing their combat objective of supporting Battlegroup North troops, army aviation pilots launched missiles using an air observer’s coordinates and destroyed a stronghold, equipment and manpower of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said in a statement.

After the strike, the Ka-52M helicopter crew performed a missile-evasion maneuver at an ultra-low altitude by firing decoy flares to evade hits by enemy man-portable surface-to-air missile systems, the ministry reported.