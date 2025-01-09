MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The town of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) liberated from the Ukrainian troops will be restored, the republic’s head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The city is quite seriously damaged. Specialists will definitely assess the scale of the restoration work, but we can already say that Kurakhovo will be restored based on the location and area of the settlement, on how it will be used," Pushilin said.

The terms of restoration will depend on the operational situation, Pushilin specified.