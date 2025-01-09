Man detained at Moscow airport after making bomb threat on plane

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. A passenger flying from Nizhnekamsk to Moscow was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport for making a bomb threat on the plane and other disorderly conduct, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"The passenger has been detained. According to preliminary information, the man was swearing during the flight, assaulted passengers and flight attendants and threatened to set off a bomb on the plane," the source said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

"No explosive devices were found onboard the plane during the inspection," the source added.