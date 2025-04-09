Russia welcomes all efforts to maintain stability in Northeast Asia — MFA

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia welcomes any efforts aimed at maintaining stability and promoting economic growth in Northeast Asia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

Earlier, during the 11th meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea held in Tokyo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a swift resumption of negotiations on a free trade agreement.

"We wholeheartedly welcome any initiatives to maintain stability, promote economic growth, and foster shared prosperity in Northeast Asia. Achieving these goals requires the broad involvement of all countries in the region on an equal and mutually beneficial basis, without any dividing lines or external interference regarding how the region should be governed," Zakharova remarked, in reference to China's appeal.

When asked by a journalist to comment on the trilateral meeting, Zakharova noted that it is inappropriate to assess the format without being a participant.

"Russia is not involved in the dialogue within the troika format of China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. Therefore, we do not have an assessment of the prospects for this format in the trade and economic sphere or regarding negotiations on the trilateral free trade zone. I believe it is even inappropriate to offer an evaluation without being a member of the format that is pursuing its own agenda," Zakharova emphasized.