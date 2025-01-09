IN BRIEF: Chadian authorities repel terrorist attack on presidential palace

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Militants have attacked the presidential palace in the Chadian capital N'Djamena. During the counter-terrorist operation, 19 people were killed, including 18 attackers. Shortly afterwards, the authorities announced that the situation was under control and there was no reason for panic.

TASS has compiled the most important information about the incident.

Attack on palace

- Reports of gunfire near the presidential palace began to come in on Wednesday at around 8:45 p.m. local time (7:45 p.m. GMT).

- At that time, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported that President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was inside the palace.

- The channel later reported that the attack on the palace was carried out by militants of the Boko Haram terrorist organization.

- Military equipment and police units were deployed to the palace. Local media reported the beginning of a counter-terrorist operation.

Attempt to destabilize country

- At the same time, Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh said the situation in N'Djamena was under control and there was no reason to panic.

- Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Kulamalla called the terrorist attack an attempt to destabilize the country.

- Later, the General Staff said that the situation in the Chadian capital had normalized and "the attempt to destabilize the situation has been foiled."

Situation now

- Air traffic in the country was not disrupted during the events, and communication with the capital was maintained.

- The situation on the territory of the Russian embassy in Chad and around it is calm, the press attache of the Russian diplomatic mission, Yulia Gnezdilova, said.