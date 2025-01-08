Situation in Chad under control, Infrastructure Minister says

NAIROBI, January 9. /TASS/. The situation in Chad's capital N'Djamena is under control, there is no reason to panic, the country's Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh said.

"There is nothing serious, there is no reason to panic, the situation is under control," he wrote on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities), commenting on reports of gunfire near the presidential palace.

Meanwhile, the Tchad 24 TV channel reported that security forces were conducting a counter-terrorism operation against Boko Haram militants. It said armored vehicles had been deployed on the streets of the capital.

A spokesman for the General Staff told the Alwihda Info outlet that "the situation is under control."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit Chad on January 9.